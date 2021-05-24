Athene Holding Ltd (ATH): Price Now Near $62.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATH

Currently, ATH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. ATH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, ATH ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ATH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ATH’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ATH has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Athene Holding Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.