Athene Holding Ltd (ATH): Price Up $0.13 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.17 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ATH's price is up $0.17 (0.27%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ATH has seen 2 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren't showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ATH ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

ATH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ATH’s price is up $0.13 (0.21%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ATH has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ATH’s price action over the past 90 days.