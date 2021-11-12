Atkore Inc (ATKR): Price Now Near $105.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATKR

At the moment, ATKR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ATKR has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, ATKR ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ATKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ATKR’s price is up $2.04 (1.96%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ATKR has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ATKR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ATKR: Daily RSI Analysis ATKR’s RSI now stands at 59.2593.

ATKR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

