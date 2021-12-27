Atkore Inc (ATKR): Price Now Near $108.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATKR

At the time of this writing, ATKR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.26 (1.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ATKR ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

ATKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ATKR’s price is up $2.34 (2.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ATKR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ATKR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ATKR: Daily RSI Analysis ATKR’s RSI now stands at 100.

ATKR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ATKR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ATKR may find value in this recent story:

