Atkore Inc (ATKR): Price Up $0.64 (0.58)% Over Past Day, Up $2.81 (2.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ATKR

ATKR (Get Ratings)’s 110.89 Atkore Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. ATKR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ATKR ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

ATKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ATKR’s price is up $0.64 (0.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Atkore Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ATKR: Daily RSI Analysis ATKR’s RSI now stands at 36.976.

ATKR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

