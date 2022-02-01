Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

