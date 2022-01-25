Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB): Price Now Near $39.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AUB

At the moment, AUB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AUB has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AUB ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

AUB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AUB’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.1%) from the day prior. AUB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AUB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AUB: Daily RSI Analysis AUB’s RSI now stands at 41.2281.

AUB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

