Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB): Price Up $0.55 (1.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.55 (1.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AUB

At the moment, AUB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (1.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AUB ranks 71st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

AUB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AUB’s price is up $0.55 (1.48%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AUB has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AUB: Daily RSI Analysis For AUB, its RSI is now at 100.

AUB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

