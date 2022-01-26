Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 533,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,425. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

