Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY): Price Up $0.13 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AY

At the time of this writing, AY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row AY has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, AY ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AY’s price is up $0.13 (0.34%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AY: Daily RSI Analysis AY’s RSI now stands at 29.5455.

AY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For AY News Traders

Investors and traders in AY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

