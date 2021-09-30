Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW): Price Now Near $82.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AAWW

At the moment, AAWW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.22 (-1.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AAWW has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AAWW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AAWW ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

AAWW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AAWW’s price is down $-2.91 (-3.42%) from the day prior. AAWW has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AAWW: Daily RSI Analysis AAWW’s RSI now stands at 49.3031.

AAWW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

