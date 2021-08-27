Atlas Corp (ATCO): Price Now Near $14.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATCO

At the time of this writing, ATCO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.59%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ATCO has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, ATCO ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ATCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ATCO’s price is up $0.27 (1.89%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ATCO has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Atlas Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ATCO: Daily RSI Analysis ATCO’s RSI now stands at 100.

ATCO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For ATCO News Traders

Investors and traders in ATCO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Here’s What Makes ZIM Integrated (ZIM) an Attractive Bet Now

Hiked freight rates, strategic initiatives, strengthening of balance sheet and steady global demand bode well for the stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market