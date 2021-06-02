Atlassian Corp Plc (TEAM): Price Now Near $232.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEAM

At the time of this writing, TEAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TEAM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, TEAM ranks 146th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TEAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TEAM’s price is up $0.16 (0.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TEAM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on TEAM; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Atlassian Corp Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.