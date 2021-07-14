Atlassian Corp Plc (TEAM): Price Now Near $267; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEAM

Currently, TEAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.63 (1.38%) from the hour prior. TEAM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TEAM ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TEAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TEAM’s price is up $5.86 (2.24%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Atlassian Corp Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TEAM: Daily RSI Analysis For TEAM, its RSI is now at 43.8623.

TEAM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

