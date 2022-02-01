Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.90.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $324.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

