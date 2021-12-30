ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

