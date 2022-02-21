Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Body

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.36. 6,423,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

