Atria Investments LLC Purchases 9,982 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

