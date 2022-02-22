AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Body

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

