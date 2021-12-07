AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

