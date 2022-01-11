AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of T opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?