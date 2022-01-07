Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $216.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.49 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

