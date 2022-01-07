Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.40.

Shares of MA opened at $370.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average of $356.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

