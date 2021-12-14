Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.82. Augusta Gold shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 10,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?