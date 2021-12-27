Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH): Price Now Near $22.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AUPH

At the time of this writing, AUPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. AUPH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AUPH ranks 187th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

AUPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AUPH’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.52%) from the day prior. AUPH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AUPH: Daily RSI Analysis AUPH’s RSI now stands at 80.6452.

AUPH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

