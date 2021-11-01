Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH): Price Now Near $33.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AUPH

At the time of this writing, AUPH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (1.32%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AUPH has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, AUPH ranks 326th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AUPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AUPH’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.39%) from the day prior. AUPH has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AUPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AUPH: Daily RSI Analysis AUPH’s RSI now stands at 96.0486.

AUPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

