Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH): Price Up $0.19 (1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.49)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AUPH

At the moment, AUPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, AUPH ranks 59th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AUPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AUPH’s price is up $0.19 (1.05%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AUPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AUPH: Daily RSI Analysis For AUPH, its RSI is now at 8.2251.

AUPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

