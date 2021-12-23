Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB): Price Now Near $5.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACB

At the moment, ACB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ACB ranks 162nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ACB’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.84%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ACB has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ACB: Daily RSI Analysis For ACB, its RSI is now at 80.5556.

ACB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error