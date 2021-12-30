Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB): Price Up $0.12 (2.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (1.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ACB

At the moment, ACB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (1.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ACB ranks 126th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ACB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ACB’s price is up $0.12 (2.24%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ACB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ACB: Daily RSI Analysis ACB’s RSI now stands at 19.9346.

ACB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

