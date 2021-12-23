Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $713,350. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

