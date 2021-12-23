Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

