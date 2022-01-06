AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at Maxim Group

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. AutoCanada has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

