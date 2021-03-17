Autodesk Inc (ADSK): Price Now Near $270.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADSK

At the time of this writing, ADSK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. ADSK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADSK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ADSK’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.04%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Autodesk Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For ADSK News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ADSK may find value in this recent story:

Worldwide Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Industry to 2026 – Players Include Autodesk, Adobe and Siemens Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The process of creating an image based on 3D data that is st

