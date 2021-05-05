Autodesk Inc (ADSK): Price Now Near $280.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADSK

Currently, ADSK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.44 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ADSK ranks 81st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ADSK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADSK’s price is up $0.7 (0.25%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ADSK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on ADSK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Autodesk Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

