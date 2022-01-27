Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,719,496 shares.The stock last traded at $236.16 and had previously closed at $245.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 925,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $260,298,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

