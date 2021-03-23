Autoliv Inc (ALV): Price Down $-3 (-3.33)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.08 (-1.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALV

At the time of this writing, ALV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.08 (-1.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ALV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALV’s price is down $-3 (-3.33%) from the day prior. ALV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ALV’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ALV News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ALV may find value in this recent story:

Autoliv Nominates Directors for Election at the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced its nominees for election by the stockholders to the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting, including Mr. Martin Lundstedt, President and Chief Executive Officer of AB Volvo as a new nominee for the Board.

