Autoliv Inc (ALV): Price Now Near $93.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALV

Currently, ALV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.47%) from the hour prior. ALV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALV ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

ALV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALV’s price is up $2.1 (2.3%) from the day prior. ALV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on ALV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ALV: Daily RSI Analysis ALV’s RSI now stands at 60.8466.

ALV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ALV News Traders

Investors and traders in ALV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Magna International to buy Veoneer for $3.8 billion

Veoneer — which spun off from longtime safety equipment supplier Autoliv in 2018 — will be combined with Magna”s existing advanced driver assistance systems business.

