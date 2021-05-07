Autoliv Inc (ALV): Price Up $0.75 (0.73)% Over Past Day, Up $0.63 (0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALV

Currently, ALV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.63 (0.61%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ALV has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALV ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

ALV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ALV’s price is up $0.75 (0.73%) from the day prior. ALV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ALV’s price action over the past 90 days.

