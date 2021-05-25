Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP): Price Down $-1.16 (-0.59)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.59 (-0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADP

At the time of this writing, ADP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.59 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ADP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ADP ranks 315th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ADP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ADP’s price is down $-1.16 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ADP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ADP’s price action over the past 90 days.