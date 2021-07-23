Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP): Price Up $1.93 (0.95)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADP

Currently, ADP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ADP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADP ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ADP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ADP’s price is up $1.93 (0.95%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ADP: Daily RSI Analysis ADP’s RSI now stands at 73.4234.

ADP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ADP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ADP may find value in this recent story:

