Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 49,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,462 shares.The stock last traded at $200.27 and had previously closed at $216.88.

The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

