Autonation Inc (AN): Price Now Near $100.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AN

At the moment, AN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1 (-0.99%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AN ranks 123rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

AN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AN’s price is down $-1.95 (-1.89%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Autonation Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.