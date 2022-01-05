AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

