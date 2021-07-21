Autozone Inc (AZO): Price Now Near $1587.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AZO

Currently, AZO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-7.33 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. AZO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AZO ranks 152nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

AZO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AZO’s price is down $-13.9 (-0.87%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AZO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AZO: Daily RSI Analysis For AZO, its RSI is now at 33.1596.

AZO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

