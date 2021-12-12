AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $25.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $106.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $29.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $42.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,644.21. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

