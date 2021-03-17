Avalara Inc (AVLR): Price Up $0.13 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.66 (-1.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVLR

At the time of this writing, AVLR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.66 (-1.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AVLR has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AVLR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AVLR’s price is up $0.13 (0.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AVLR’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market