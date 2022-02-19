Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

Body

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

