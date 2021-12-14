Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of AVLR opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $163.40. Avalara has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

