Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB): Price Now Near $213.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVB

Currently, AVB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.65 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AVB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AVB ranks 235th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AVB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AVB’s price is down $-1.31 (-0.61%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Avalonbay Communities Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.