Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB): Price Up $1.51 (0.77)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVB

At the moment, AVB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AVB ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AVB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AVB’s price is up $1.51 (0.77%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AVB has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Avalonbay Communities Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

